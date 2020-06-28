June is Pollinator Month. June 22-28 is “National Pollinator Week”
As I plant and work in various local pollinator gardens, I notice fewer and fewer insects!
At issue are several factors, one, loss of habitat, however, most alarming is the proliferation of neonicotinoid pesticides, also known as neonics. These pesticides have been in use since the mid 1990s in American agriculture as well as home gardens. Science is showing that neonics are a major player in the broader biodiversity crisis as they permeate the environment.
Shockingly the EPA acknowledges that it previously underestimated the risks neonics pose to all insects, such as, bees, wasps, flies, etc., which pollinate our crops, and native plants, as well as birds, mammals and even human health. Unlike agencies in the European Union and Canada, where neonics have been banned since 2018, the EPA refuses to conduct a federally mandated review of the chemicals.
There has been a 40% drop in honeybee colonies. Neonics are highly toxic, persistent and all over the environment. They have been linked not only to harming native pollinators and insects, but also to fish, birds, bats, aquatic ecosystems and other wildlife, as well as widespread soil and water contamination.
Research has also shown troubling links between unintentional human exposures to neonics and elevated risk of developmental or neurological damage.
In view of the danger of neonics, it is time for our lawmakers to take action and impose a moratorium on the outdoor use of the chemicals since the EPA “Environmental Protection Agency” is not doing its job of protecting the environment and human health.
To celebrate National Pollinator Month, plant NATIVE pollinating plants and contact your elected officials to say “Ban the use of neonicotinoid pesticides” for a healthy natural environment, as well as human health.
ROSEMARIE G. SAWDON
BLACKSBURG
