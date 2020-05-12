I would like to send out a special message of how much I appreciate and thanks to all the medical personnel and first responders. My wife is one of the medical personnel going out everyday to help our country get through this brutal virus. I’m not sure what the right channel is to go through but after we as a country get back to some kind of normal we need to have a National Day Off for remembrance of all our first responders and medical personnel who risk there lives everyday during the worst time of most of our lives.
With all the special days during the year we pay tribute to I’m sure everyone in our great country would agree with me.
Everyone stay safe out there and a special thanks to my beautiful wife of 32 years for her contribution in these tough times.
HOWIE BURGESS
ROANOKE
