Nancy Pelosi fought impeachment of President Trump, rightly thinking that it might boomerang on Democrats. She also knew, they had no impeachable offense after the failure of collusion, obstruction, quid pro quo, extortion and now bribery! She also knew that the Senate would overturn impeachment, if made up stuff was used.
As she often does, she did not listen to her better angels. Instead, she listened to Popeye who suggested he be in charge of the impeachment process. He reminded her that a “whistleblower” would be found, who would follow his directions in producing the charges, and legal documents required for an “inquiry”, that would precede the real impeachment process.
So, Popeye used the “inquiry”, behind closed doors, to build his case, interview witnesses, write his version of their testimony, completely excluding any Republican questions, witnesses, or cross examinations!
Now, Nancy and Popeye are ready for the impeachment process vote, which is supposed to usher in transparency. But Popeye wants no part of previous impeachment precedents, which should allow Republican involvement as happened under Clinton and Nixon. As of this writing, not only has Popeye said that Republicans witnesses are not necessary, and that the so called “whistleblower” will be off limits and not available for cross examination!
Popeye says that all that inquiry work, behind closed doors, has produced facts that go beyond even the whistleblower, who in truth was not a whistleblower at all. We now know his info was not even first hand, since he was not on the phone call in question.
Is this the way a duly elected U.S. President should be impeached? Perhaps somewhere in Africa, China or even Russia. But in the USA!?!? Or is this phony impeachment merely another democrat diversion to confuse and cover up the criminal findings of the Barr and Durham investigation?
PHILLIP W. UNGER
DALEVILLE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.