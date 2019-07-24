Having recently moved back to the beautiful mountains of Appalachia, I am devastated to view the environmental degradation caused by the MVP; not to mention the economic consequences of those affected by the confiscation of property.
Cynthia Munley's commentary in the June 12 edition of The Roanoke Times ("Seven ways to stop the pipeline"), is succinct in explaining the exact issue of corporate profits over the common good, be it, health and economic issues of the people living in Virginia, or the worldly matter of a liveable planet.
It is time to recognize that both political parties are in the pocket of corporations, and begging our political leaders to do the "right thing", that is, work for the common good, is not in the equation of political governance, with few exceptions. When politicians receive money and other favors from corporations, guess who wins?
Laws proposed for extreme punishment of protestors is obviously to deter protests and grass roots activism. History teaches us that only through the abolitionist movement was slavery abolished and women obtained rights through much suffering and sacrifice.
As our democracy has been, and is continuing to be eroded, and our planet becomes less liveable through environmental degradation, fossil fuels, chemical contamination, etc., we need to fight for our rights: clean water, uncontaminated food, clean air and economic equality. It doesn't appear that this will be achieved by the present two-party political system. Let's wake up and support the Green Party!
ROSEMARIE G. SAWDON
BLACKSBURG