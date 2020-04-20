Laurence Hammack's March 27 article on construction projects continuing while many other businesses are ceasing operations during this health crisis was interesting. Especially the last paragraph concerning an attorney for Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) citing the conclusion by the governors of West Virginia and Virginia that natural gas pipelines are "essential" businesses and construction on that pipeline will continue.
That lawyer's determination is troubling in that it stretches the meaning of the word essential beyond its definition. It reminds me of Thoreau's comment, "the lawyer's truth is not truth, but consistency or a consistent expediency." Webster's defines essential as "necessary, such that one cannot do without it." Nothing flows through any completed parts of MVP other than the seemingly whimsical chasing after profits. Essentially, MVP is non-essential and should be treated as such.
T. MICHAEL MAHER
ROANOKE COUNTY
