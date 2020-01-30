President Trump gives evidence of a blooming idiot. He is blossoming into the idea of pan-idiocy as manifested through his multiple actions and behaviors as president. Is Trump an idiot savant with his insistent focus on business perspectives, specifically in real estate? Is Trump's ardent primary purpose to increase his financial coffers at the expense of destroying the democracy of the United States of America?
Is Trump's idiot savant manifestations blinding his bilateral dealing with leaders of the world where his bizarre behavior and actions, such as voluminous tweets, hinder the promotion of peace, including NATO and its purposes? Trump's behaviors and actions demean our democratic republic and sears the minds of Republicans so they respond to his beckonings to misuse the rule of law.
Will our allies remain allies with his continuous demeanment of them and his predilection for autocrats? What happens when our foes, with the assistance of countries such as Russia, develop missiles capable of striking our beloved America?
Will our defense system be capable of defending America when a cohort of our foes strike America simultaneously? Will our demeaned allies be willing to participate in our defense of such possible attacks? What about Trump's demeanment of people in our own government?
The impeachment and removal of President Trump from office will keep our democratic republic on the right path through rule of law and changes in the mind-set of the members of Congress.
Create your own musing and be a muser who helps to keep America as a democratic republic. Help snip off Trump's tainted buds before they bloom to spread unsavory ideas and actions.
JOHN R. PHILLIPS
RADFORD
