In response to the question of the Confederate monuments, perhaps we need to move them to the battlefields. Place them out among the hills and fortifications, less as a monument, and more like a chess piece, representing the people and events that happened.

I would even encourage Union counterparts to be placed among the battlefields. Imagine visiting Gettysburg and seeing the enormous statue of Lee rising above the mist, while other generals, both Union and Confederate, stand where they once stood on that fateful day.

Much like the folks did in Hungary, this changes the context of the statue and allows it to become an instructional tool, rather than a symbol. Just something to consider.

MATTHEW K. USELTON

MONETA

Load comments