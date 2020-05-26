As we isolate ourselves to prevent the spread of COVID-19, three out of four Americans are now under stay-at-home orders. We’ve only been feeling the separation from friends and loved ones for a matter of days, but for Asha, the lone elephant at the Natural Bridge Zoo, this loneliness has been her life for decades.
Asha is the only elephant in Virginia. She’s been at this zoo since 1985, and she’s been in solitary confinement there for roughly two decades. For this social species whose bonds with each other are critical to their welfare, it’s the worst form of cruelty we could inflict upon her — yet we’ve knowingly done exactly that.
Asha has been denied companionship, and everything she needs to thrive. She suffers under the constant threat of a bullhook, which is a tool designed to dominate her through pain and fear. She’s also forced to give thousands of visitors rides annually — despite the danger this poses to the public.
She’s exploited for nothing more than profit and entertainment, and she has suffered tremendously over the years. Her ongoing mistreatment is what landed this zoo on In Defense of Animals’ 2019 list of the 10 Worst Zoos for Elephants in North America.
While we look forward to reunions with our friends and loved ones when this pandemic is over, Asha will remain isolated forever if we don’t act. Instead of going to the zoo to see her, we should stay away and focus our efforts on moving her, and others like her, to an accredited sanctuary, where she may finally be part of a herd.
LAURA BRIDGEMAN
OAKLAND, CALIF.
