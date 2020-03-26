Occasionally I retain a section of our Roanoke Times that I haven't taken the time to read... or I save a section to reread an article or feature at some later more convenient time. This day...Monday, February 24 I pick up a 10 days old unread Sports section dated Friday, February 14. Likely I did not read the complete paper that day because I took my wife to lunch on Valentine's Day.

A photo of wrecked smoking automobiles catches my eye. Immediately I remember the Ryan Newman wreck at the conclusion of this year's Daytona 500. The article begins "Survival is the most important skill in the Daytona 500"....and quotes veteran NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer, "To finish first, you must finish, right?" and "You've got to get there. Literally the hardest thing to do is get to the end of that race with all four of your fenders on."

We thank God for Ryan Newman's survival of that horrendous wreck and we continue our prayers for the safety of all participants and fans of the motor racing world.

HERM REAVIS

SALEM

