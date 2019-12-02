Color me disappointed. After attending a hard fought basketball battle on Nov. 16 at Roanoke College's Cregger Center with the Maroons victorious over the York (Pa.) Spartans, I looked to my Sunday paper to see the recap. There on page 10, in the finest print possible, was a few lines of coverage reporting box scores.
Similarly, the men's soccer team that fought to a heart breaking shootout loss in their NCAA opener received similarly scant coverage. As fans of the Maroons we would hope for more to be shown in the local sports reporting.
MICHAEL HUTKIN
ROANOKE
