Trump does not know geography. Trump banned flights from European countries to the USA during 30 days. The United Kingdom is not included, of course that is where he has Trump Country Clubs (golf). Again a live proof of the ignorance of our President.

If I were a French citizen living in Paris or an Italian living in Rome and wanted to go absolutely to the U.S., I could take a train from Paris to London and fly from the United Kingdom. The British would check my medical condition, take my temperature, etc. It could be done from any of the 26 European countries which do not have any more borders. Why give economic difficulties for the airlines and the business world?

BERNARD L. MARIE

ROANOKE

