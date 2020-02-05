Did anyone else catch the dissonance between these two headlines in the Jan. 24 Roanoke Times?
• “Tourism expanding as economic driver”
• “Water regulations drained by Trump”
At the same time Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge President Landon Howard was attributing the region’s record-breaking growth in hotel revenue and demand in part to more sports-related events (our region’s sports-related events include fishing, canoeing and kayaking on the and kayaking on the James, Roanoke and New rivers), President Trumps was ending federal protection of millions of miles of streams, leaving them vulnerable to pollution, arguing that those “ridiculous” environmental and public health-protecting regulations “imposed unnecessary burdens on business.”
As the spokesperson for the Center for Biological diversity quoted in the first article stated, these gutted anti-pollution regulations are “a sickening gift to polluters” and “one of Trump’s ugliest legacies.”
RUPERT CUTLER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.