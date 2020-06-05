Saturday’s demonstration which originated in Washington Park presented a much desired opportunity for citizens of all races in the Roanoke Valley to come together in recognition that when our brothers and sisters hurt, all are wounded. This was a time and place folks could see people from diverse neighborhoods uniting to seek the common good.
There were so many accounts and pictures all over social media of Saturday’s demonstration: photos of families pushing strollers, clergy, concerned citizens of all ages, all colors and stripes walking, talking, most wearing masks. Why of all the photos available, did the newspaper choose the photo of the proportionally small period of confrontation between protesters and police as the march entered downtown to highlight? Confrontation was such a small piece of an otherwise peaceful and positive community outpouring. The article itself, if one went beyond the first few paragraphs, was more balanced. However, many readers will not go that deep.
DOTSY S. CLIFTON
ROANOKE
