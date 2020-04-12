In response to "Nursing home problems laid bare" (March 22 news story), I want to say that it's really too bad that nursing homes and assisted livings in general have such a stigma attached. Because sensational news is reported first, the good and positive care that many homes in this country provide is left unreported.
I am a licensed administrator, just completing 15 years of management in a 31-bed home in Botetourt County. The looming problem is indeed lack of staff and is the hardest thing to combat in staffing and care for the elderly and infirm.
As of two years ago, an individual could pay approximately $700 and take a course for one week (40 hours) and receive a nursing assistant designation. Without any on the job training whatsoever. That individual would likely be quickly hired due to the severe lack of staffers and then the home would have to train that individual on the job.
Further, the salary is and was extremely low because this individual could not command a better salary, thus the revolving door as the aid leaves to take a higher paying job somewhere else where the job is much easier. At last look a CNA designation required 120 hours of class work and approximately $825 to $1,000.
My thinking always has been: require two years of training, class work and internship for nurses aids. What we have to work for, we appreciate. Homes then would have to pay a better salary to get this trained individual. Everyone wins.
Dedication and compassion are the primary requirements of an individual who does this type of work. It is not easy and should not be looked on as menial labor. It should be a degreed type of position. I know that the state legislature has been petitioned for years to increase the amount of schooling and training for nursing home and assisted living staffs. It would be most helpful if the legislators would listen.
The article addressed dirty linens; failure to wash hands between residents, etc. This, again, is lack of training and understaffing. There is too much emphasis on paperwork rather than the physical care of the residents. Mr. Edelman stated in the article that we need more fines. I disagree. We need more education.
MARGO BRAKE
ROANOKE
