The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee introduced a bill to end federal marijuana criminalization. After nearly a century of prohibition, it is clear this policy has been an absolute failure and a national disgrace. All we have to show for the war we have waged on marijuana is the egregious harms it has wrought upon tens-of-millions of our fellow citizens.
The Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act is bipartisan legislation that removes marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, thus decriminalizing the substance at the federal level and enabling states to set their own policies.
The Act also would allow the existing marijuana industry in the 11 states where recreational marijuana sales are legal to no longer be barred from accessing financial services or standard tax treatment as every other legal business.
Similarly, veterans will have better access to medical marijuana with VA doctors no longer risking federal prosecution for filling out state-legal medical recommendations.
The MORE Act is the most comprehensive marijuana reform bill ever introduced in the U.S. Congress. Crafted by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (NY) and carried in the Senate by Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), the bill is backed by a broad coalition of civil rights, criminal justice, drug policy and immigration groups.
By passing the MORE Act, Congress can begin to remedy the pain caused by the criminalization of marijuana. This bill provides a real federal solution by fully descheduling cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and providing relief to those suffering under the collateral consequences of having a marijuana charge on their record by facilitating the process of expungements. The American public is overwhelmingly ready to legalize marijuana.
Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th District) has indicated he will support Chairman Nadler’s bill. Please send him an email thanking him for putting common sense ahead of political partisanship.
CRAIG COKER
TROUTVILLE
