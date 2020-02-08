Nobody should ever erase our history. The monuments are a part of our history, just like our history books will they be rewritten or worst destroyed just because someone might be offended?

Talking about all the Confederate statures that were destroyed and or being torn down just because they want to. Well I think instead of putting up more of different statues there should be none anywhere to be fair to everyone, not making anyone mad, no STATUES that is the right thing to do.

No one should ever have the right to change history, I thought the statues were protected by law.

MARGARET LOVE

BLACKSBURG

