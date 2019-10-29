For the past two years, there has been a nationwide push to erase and/or revise history by taking down Confederate monuments and statues. The foremost reason is that they reopen old racial wounds and can lead to angry and violent protests. Charlottesville seems to be the epicenter, even though protests have erupted in Richmond, Appomattox, Baltimore, New Orleans and even Helena, Montana (Montana was not even a state during the Civil War) per a USA Today article dated May 23, 2017 and a Roanoke Times article dated May 12, 2017.
I find it interesting that in Sept. 2017, protesters at UVA placed a black tarp over the Thomas Jefferson statue per a Roanoke Times article dated Sept. 14, 2017. Now Thomas Jefferson was a brilliant man who wrote the words "All men are created equal" in 1776. However, his questionable past is conveniently overlooked as he was a slave owner and if the" Me Too" movement can reach back decades - why not reach back centuries.? He took advantage of Sally Hemmings as a 14-year-old slave girl. By today's standard, it was sexual harassment /sexual assault.
An article in Time magazine dated July 3, 2017 suggested that instead of taking down Confederate statues and monuments, Richmond has proposed adding new statues and monuments to celebrate men and women who have contributed to our great American history.
According to the Oct. 10 Roanoke Times article, Richmond was to unveil on Oct 14 seven life-size bronze statues of Virginia women. This is an effort to "teach the history of important contributions that Virginia women have made throughout (400) years." The cost was $3.7 million that was raised through contributions from individuals, corporations and nonprofits. I hope that all 50 state capitals follow suit. Let such efforts be privately-funded and keep taxpayer money out of the effort!
G.N. SWORD
MONETA
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.