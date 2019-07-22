Regarding The Roanoke Times article “Former Blacksburg High teacher speaks on controversial departure” (July 4 news story):
Brad Kraft of Blacksburg High School was an award-winning teacher who mentored students to win at least three national awards in the past few years. He was deeply committed to his students and their intellectual and emotional growth. His classes were insightful and enjoyable. He gave attention and support to students who seemed troubled. He was much loved.
Mr. Kraft's removal from school during Blacksburg High School's Resilience Month taught students that it is never safe to speak of your struggles. MCPS taught children that no matter how accomplished you are, no matter how beloved and award-winning -- if you speak up about mental health, you can and probably will be punished. This is a devastating message to our students struggling with mental health.
Decades ago, when I was 18, a close friend committed suicide. We had discussed his suicidal thoughts but he was afraid to get professional help. Mental health stigma can be deadly.
Blacksburg High School's Resilience Month was an important step at a time when suicide rates are the highest in 60 years, and suicide is the second highest cause of teen death. Reducing stigma against mental health is essential for our students' well being.
Any words disseminated by MCPS about seeking help for mental health will be rightly seen as insincere and empty. How can the MCPS leadership possibly rebuild the community's trust after such a damaging and hypocritical decision? Words are empty -- we need action.
MOLLY LAZAR
PARENT OF STUDENTS AT BLACKSBURG HIGH SCHOOL
BLACKSBURG