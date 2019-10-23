It is a mistake to bring e-scooters to Roanoke. The safety concerns are obvious. Riders don't wear helmets. Two people ride a single scooter. Plenty of people ride e-scooters after drinking. The scooters are left on public sidewalks where they can obstruct wheelchairs or cause people to trip.

It should also be noted that these for-profit e-scooter companies use public sidewalk space to store their inventory. Is this available to all companies? Can Kroger set up shelves of its products on Roanoke sidewalks because it is more convenient for customers?

I don't know what the city was thinking when it decided to allow e-scooter companies to operate in Roanoke. The results of this decision will soon be measured in the Carilion emergency room.

JIM LEONARD

ROANOKE

