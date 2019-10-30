Bedford County has three candidates for sheriff that have multiple years’ experience within the department, and within the community. Many reasons are given as to why a candidate is being supported by an individual. A candidate may receive support based on where he went to school, the community where he grew up and whether he is known as a nice guy. These are all valid reasons for choosing a friend or someone with whom to socialize, but we are voting for the chief law enforcement officer for the County.
In choosing a sheriff we should vote for the person with the broadest range and greatest depth of experience in all aspects of the sheriff’s office, and that person is Mike Miller. Over the years Mike has taken leadership roles in each task he has been assigned to do and has excelled in all of them. He is an effective administrator in budgetary matters, in making assignments and overseeing investigations.
In times of emergencies, Mike has pulled together the local and regional resources needed to address the situation. He knows how to multi-task and is compassionate when dealing with citizens in their time of need.
Bedford County deserves the best, and when it comes to candidate for sheriff, that person is Mike Miller. The citizens of Bedford County should welcome the opportunity to turn out and vote for him on November 5.
GARRETT HURT
BEDFORD
