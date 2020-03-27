Your editorial "Happy Pi Day" credits Isaac Newton with having calculated 15 digits of pi. Although this is correct, calculating digits of pi was not the sole or primary objective of Newton's paper, and 15 digits is far from the record at the time. Already in 1596, Ludolph van Ceulen published 20 digits, and he eventually expanded this to 35, a quite remarkable achievement without calculus. The invention of the calculus vastly improved the number and efficiency of methods to approximate pi, and this is where Newton's contribution is.
Newton's contemporary Abraham Sharp calculated 72 digits.
One lesson from this, which sometimes seems to be lost in all the publicity about Pi Day, is that the methods used for finding digits of pi are vastly more important than the digits themselves.
MICHAEL RENARDY
BLACKSBURG
