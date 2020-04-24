Lying seems to have unfortunately served you well your entire life, but I don’t think lying is a desirable strategy to use in dealing with the coronavirus crisis which threatens the lives of vintage people like myself, and millions of others. My husband had a doctor’s degree in chemistry and taught the subject for over 40 years in a New Jersey institution. Even though I lived with this brilliant man for 48 years, I know absolutely nothing about chemistry. So don’t try to make people believe that you understand medicine just because you had an uncle with a doctor’s degree. How ludicrous!
It would be a very positive strategy for you to just keep your mouth shut about this coronavirus issue since you are not a doctor. Remember, it is better to be thought a fool and remain silent than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
You are rapidly getting to the same place the ‘poor child who cried wolf’ finally found himself when an actual wolf came and destroyed many of his sheep. Even when a liar tells the truth, he is not believed. Coronavirus may just be your wolf!
ARLEAN HALE LAMBERT
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.