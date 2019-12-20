I read with interest on the closing of an independent bookstore ("Landmark Blacksburg bookstore set to close," Nov. 18).
It brought to mind the two in my day in the late 1950s and early 1960s: Neely's and Books, Strings, and Things.
Neely's is where I bought my drafting board, drafting supplies and Picket slide rule. When Ray Conner and I discovered the poet A.E. Housman, Neely's had his complete works. He's still a favorite.
In 1962 or so, BS&T opened behind the Lyric. I bought a lot of good history there. My favorite was Bernard DeVoto on the west. I think I also found Annie Dillard's "Pilgrim at Tinker Creek" there.
Of course, I must mention the summer of 1965 when we Maroon Mask people did several one-act plays there. "The Tridget of Greva" by Ring Lardner was a big hit. It ran about 10 minutes in rehearsal, but 30 minutes in production. We did have Dr. Herb West leading the laughter.
BOB SWEENY
STAUNTON
