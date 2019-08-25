The piece by John Edwards was excellent ("Medicaid expansion has been a success in Virginia," Aug. 4 commentary). I campaigned hard for the Medicaid expansion. Finally after five years we have overcome the Republican obstruction that cost us dearly and no doubt devastated thousands of our low-income working families. Governor Northam and our General Assembly finally got it through.
Edwards clearly lists all of the benefits to Virginia. His last two sentences are his best: “Virginia benefits when all citizens have health care coverage. It improves our economy and it enhances our society as one of fairness and basic justice.”
In contrast, the piece by George Will takes us from the sublime to the ridiculous. And the cartoon is a prime example of Will’s convoluted reasoning. Helping us with education, immigration, health care, education, daycare and better paying jobs will certainly favor the Democrats, not the Party of “No.”
For George Will to pit his lightweight, Michael Boskin, against Bernie Sanders is ill-advised. Americans pay twice as much for health care as the other developed countries, and we get low marks for health care for the indigent.
The public opinion polls on Medicare-for-All are going through the roof. Most economists argue that Medicare-for-All is even more economical than the various patchwork programs of the other advanced countries (who currently cover all of their citizens). The switch will save us billions. The Senate Republicans should be ashamed, but they are not. Long ago they sold their souls to the One Percent.
All Americans should remember how important the 2020 elections are, not just for getting rid of Trump but for getting rid of the Republicans in the Senate. We need a brand new GOP.
Moscow Mitch must go. Can you believe that McConnell destroyed the joint effort to stop the Russians from interfering with our elections? He actually wants the Russians to interfere in order to help Trump.
We need to regain our integrity and our sense of justice and community. We need to start now!
JOHN WINFREY
LEXINGTON