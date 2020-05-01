You news people are educated where? The population of Italy is 60,480,827 and the population of the United States is 330,584,247 according to worldometer as of today, April 12.

Of course, there will be more deaths in the United States because there is five times the population. DUH! When are the media, including The Roanoke Times going to get their collective heads out of their collective butts and read some history?

The way the media has hyped the coronavirus it’s worse than the plague, Black Death, which reduced the world population from an estimated 475 million to an estimated 350 to 375 million in the 14th century.

This coronavirus is nothing. There’s a couple of pieces on YouTube that do a whole lot better teaching of past pandemics and one of the RESPONSIBILITIES OF NEWS MEDIA IS TO PUT THINGS IN HISTORIC PERSPECTIVE. MEDIA HAS BECOME A PROPAGANDA ARM OF A POLITICAL AGENDA!

ALBERT SHUMATE

DUBLIN

