I spent 18 months in an Asian culture, Okinawa, and saw people wearing masks in public when they had a cold or other malady, to protect others from their aerosols.
Some cultures are very community-minded, and some, not so much. In recent footage from China and Korea, we see lots of people wearing masks, most providing minimal protection from other people’s aerosols, but all of them reducing their threat to others in case they are carriers.
A person can contract this virus and share it for at least a couple days before symptoms appear, and with a very healthy, particularly younger person, the symptoms can be light enough to be overlooked, or for one to “soldier on,” or “party on,” for days, including working with food and the public.
It isn’t like one can readily get tested. We have no way to know who is spreading the virus, but we can, and must, minimize this threat. That’s why we have a six to 10 feet “social distance,” to minimize the threat of aerosols.
Everyone should wear a mask when in public, especially when handling food. Those special masks that provide a high level of protection to the wearer should be reserved for health-care workers, but any mask will provide some protection, especially to others. A simple bandanna would work just fine. No, we cannot make the public do this, but businesses can set policy, protecting staff and those they serve, while they educate and inspire through example.
Yesterday was my first sighting of such, a young cashier at Nature’s Emporium. Needless to say, I was impressed.
DAN CRAWFORD
ROANOKE
