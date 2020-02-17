Our General Assembly considers changing the legality of sales and possession of small amounts of marijuana, along with authorizing licensing of cannabis growers, distributors and retail sellers, in proposed legislation. Decriminalization hopefully diminishes the possibility of incarceration for temperate cannabis consumers acting responsibly. But these bills also promise a substantial continuing tax revenue in introducing a major new agricultural industry, historically a major consumer of water resources and producer of another, easily accessed, intoxicating (and potentially addictive) substance. Even without widespread abusive marijuana use, cannabis-impaired behaviors have easily plausible, catastrophic personal consequences. This may not be the year to decriminalize cannabis, but it is time to aim Virginia to a maximal benefit from society’s evolving cannabis relationship: developing profitable Virginian growers generating jobs, raising quality, unadulterated plant with maximally efficient resource use; squeezing out black market cannabis with competitively-priced, higher quality products; raising Virginians’ awareness to minimize impaired behaviors resulting from broader cannabis access.
Let’s begin cultivating Virginia’s infrastructure now, regardless of decisions on decriminalization. Empower a more comprehensive Groundwater Characterization Program to more fully comprehend current groundwater usage, and offering a graduated tax obligation option to incentivize future cannabis growers to maximize water efficiency. Commit to better understanding how, if at all, cannabis impacts undesired activity: other states’ data provide little, often contradictory, insight on how cannabis impacts automobile accidents, homelessness, school suspensions and crime rates, often from incomplete/inconsistent data collection. Increase THC blood testing, of drivers in vehicular accidents with injuries, suspended public school students and violent crime suspects, in an ample, pre-decriminalization, time window, featuring a publicized, individually-consented-to, policy of non-legally admissible, anonymized testing results during the designated data collection interval, and further encouraging testing participation with earned vouchers for legal/counseling services. Beyond veterans’ assistance, engage the federal government and scientific community to develop better laboratory markers of acute cannabis impairment and cannabis therapeutic benefit than currently known, and mandate CBD products are verified additive-free by state-endorsed labs prior to sale in Virginia. Endorse a well-staffed, resourced, House-Senate panel with Agriculture-Natural Resources, Education-Health, and Public Safety committees’ input for a long-term, resource- and public-oriented, cannabis policy stewardship.
MICHAEL P. APOSTOLOU, MD
ROANOKE
