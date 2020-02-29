Re: Photos of Virginia March for Life at Capitol Square in Richmond, it strikes me as odd that at the close of World War II in Europe the Allies began rounding up people involved in war crimes, including those involved in evacuating various people causing a storage problem throughout Germany and conquered territory.
Now days all it takes to evacuate unwanted beings is checkbook diagnosis in that doctors describe a being growing in a womb as a growth that without human intervention cannot survive. That being the case is it not logical that a newborn baby can be evacuated because without human intervention it cannot survive.
And there's the question of when does the essence of the person enter into the growth in the womb? At the time of conception or sometime during the time it is developing in the womb?
ALBERT SHUMATE
DUBLIN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.