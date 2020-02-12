On January 20, the state Capitol in Richmond was the site of a peaceful protest by 22,000 citizens, who gathered to advocate for protection of their Second Amendment rights. Both houses of Virginia’s legislature and the governor’s mansion are controlled by Democrats, consequently citizens are concerned that their gun rights are jeopardized.
On Thursday, February 13, another rally is scheduled in Richmond - the second annual Virginia March for Life (www.marchforlife.org). Pro-life supporters will rally to stop extreme abortion legislation and to advocate for legal reforms to protect unborn babies. The 2019 inaugural march brought together nearly 7,000 concerned citizens opposed to a Third Trimester Abortion Bill put forward in the legislature. The legislation would allow abortions up to the moment of birth, denying the right to life of third trimester babies (www.dailycaller.com/2019/01/29/va-abortion-bill-40-weeks).
Our society prides itself on having compassion towards unborn animals; the eggs of bald eagles and sea turtles are actually protected by law (www.eagles.org and www.marinelife.org). Do the lives of unborn children deserve less legal protection than these? Ultrasound technology now provides a virtual window into the mother’s womb, and the images obtained prove that unborn babies are alive and feel pain. A former Planned Parenthood clinic manager has graphically reported witnessing a 13 week old baby trying to protect itself, fighting to move away as the abortionist’s instruments closed in (www.abbyjohnson.org). Certainly, truly compassionate people would oppose legalizing such a cruel, inhumane procedure that destroys unborn children.
Since we are citizens of a democratic republic, each of us is in part responsible for the laws and policies of our government. Whenever any government creates laws destructive to the right to life, we are morally obligated to stand against such gross injustice. We must ask ourselves, would compassionate citizens allow laws that permit the abortion of late-term babies? If your answer is “No”, speak now. As Proverbs 31: 8 (NKJV) instructs us: “Open your mouth for the speechless, in the cause of all who are appointed to die.”
CINDY SHIRLEY
RIDGEWAY
