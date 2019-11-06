It was spirit-lifting to listen to the Swedish teenager, Greta Thunberg, as she spoke recently to the United Nations. ("You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words. . . . We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.") Her logic, her emotions, and her subject matter were all pertinent to the world in which she lives, and will live.
Still, one phenomenon she could not mention is this: many grand plans, or ideas, or practices often cannot come into being unless, and until, the present generation has passed from the scene. Often it takes two or three generations (about 20 years per?)
I think that is where we are now. Climate change, mass murders, weapons of unbelievable destruction, an economy bringing greater changes than those of the Industrial Revolution of the 1800s. I doubt that any of these threats can receive intelligent attention as long as lawmakers of my, and previous, generations, are in charge of decision-making at the federal and state levels. Whether by resignations, election losses, or impeachment, do your country a favor, current lawmakers -- be gone!
Allow persons whom we are daily shafting (and who have no current voice in the futures we are giving them, regardless of ages and experience) at least be heard! Could they do any worse than we have done?
Continue your outrage young persons! You have many more Gretas among you. Current leaders: simply be gone! That's all; you have reached your level of incomptency; now, be gone!
F.D. WILLIAMSON
COVINGTON
