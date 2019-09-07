As much as some people would like to believe, America’s economy is never going to be manufacturing based again. Not only outsourcing, but automation has killed most low skilled factory jobs. In fact, some companies such as Adidas have moved factories from Southeast Asia back to the United States and Germany because robots have eliminated much of the need for a low-cost labor force.
To solve this problem politicians and government officials need to focus on retraining workers to able to survive and thrive in an ever-changing economy. To do this, free community college and trade schools would be a good start since most jobs that pay a decent salary require a skill level above a high school diploma, but not necessarily a bachelor’s degree. Unskilled labor jobs might be evaporating, but skilled laborers such as electricians, plumbers, and welders will always be in demand. Government-sponsored job training programs in high demand fields like programing and web design could also boast regional economies in economically depressed areas such as the rust belt. The focus should be how to make ways for workers to increase salaries and career prospects by improving skills.
JOSHUA YOUNG
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.