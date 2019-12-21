I recently read an article about student activists on campus calling on Virginia Tech to renew and make a better plan to be carbon neutral. This is funny, students on campus trying to be green anyway.
While it’s great that they want to call on a public university to be better for the environment, green activists shouldn’t just focus on emissions and waste but themselves and their own peers.
After all places on campus like dining services all across campus and not just one particular dining hall barely even compost, sending an insane amount of food waste straight to the landfill. What’s worse is Tech is being sponsored with reusable green containers. Those are ones you use then return to the dining hall to be cleaned and reused at no expense. They don’t use those. No one does.
On top of that how many students who drive have green hybrid or electric vehicles or help campus raise money buy fully electric carts? None, that’s the answer, at least none that are visible to the public. Why hasn’t there been a push for Tech to buy land for a solar farm? If there has been a push, why isn’t the public aware of it? Why aren’t there solar panels that can be hidden from the eye on roofs but still on buildings that can help generate green power this way?
I’m just confused. All these young people talk of being green and wanting change ,but none of them actually affect change. They just talk when you need action. Come up with plans, engage with those plans then make it be seen that it happened.
CHARLES ROBINS
CHRISTIANSBURG
