On the Nov. 5 ballot, you have the opportunity to elect Paul Mahoney as your supervisor for the Cave Spring District of Roanoke County. In addition to being a candidate of integrity, Paul brings more than 30 years of unique experience having served as Roanoke County attorney, dealing with a vast array of issues the county has faced for decades. His leadership qualities and proven record of battling through legal trenches are unquestioned. I was privileged to work with Paul for many years and heartily endorse his candidacy.
TIMOTHY BEARD
RETIRED, ROANOKE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
ROANOKE COUNTY
