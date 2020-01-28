Our draft-dodging Coward In Chief has stated that he "...was never a fan of the Viet Nam War." Wonder what some of those more than 58,000 names on that wall up in Washington would say to that?
This 'incredibly stable genius' knows more about ISIS than all the generals'. Wonder what the Kurds in northern Syria think about that?
This self-proclaimed Chosen One does not trust the intelligence gathered by the NSA, CIA or FBI. Wonder what John A. McCone or J. Edgar Hoover would say about that?
Perhaps W. Shakespeare said it best. "It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing". (Act V, Scene V ). We can only hope that Birnam Wood will soon come to Dunsinane.
MAC PHOENIX
ROANOKE
