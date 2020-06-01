Well here we go again. The left has been caught in another lie! Joe Biden was caught in a nice lie as it seems all the left/wrong side of politics likes to travel the wrong road. But it seems all the wrong side of politics like to do as the no good lying ex-president we used to have in the White House.
I am thoroughly fed up with lying politicians. It seems that we can never, ever trust what they say as Elizabeth Warren was caught in a lie also. Who can you ever trust to be honest? When I'm lied to then all trust in that person gets flushed down the toilet. No more lying politicians. Who will be next to be caught in a dam lie?
Can we ever trust someone who is caught in a lie? Hell no never, if they lie for the country, as Barack Obama did, what's next on the agenda, sell out America to a communist state as some of these liars want to do? You should remember what the initials U.S.S.R. stood for, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Do you want to be ruled by a communist in a communist state? Hell No I don't, then that would mean war.
ERNIE HILLIKER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.