E Puluibus Unum, a Latin phrase meaning “Out of many one.” The original motto of the United States appears on the Great Seal, the nickel and dollar bill.
Discrimination and demonization of others who are not like us is a constant instinct of human nature and a challenge for all of us. Native Americans have been demonized and discriminated against for 500 years. African Americans, who were brought here against their will and enslaved have suffered it for 400 years.
Each wave of new arrivals, Dutch, German, Swede, Jew, Irish, Greek, Italian and others in their turn have all experienced it. We even fought a civil war about it. All have in their turn contributed to creating the country we now enjoy. Now it is the turn of members of the Muslim faith and Hispanics to bear the weight of that reaction to their presence.
In this current climate of divisiveness it is the duty of every American to work to insure we love or neighbor as ourselves and remain “One Nation Under God."
CHARLES OSTERHOUDT
ROANOKE