On a recent cross-country trip to the central coast of Oregon, my husband and I traveled primarily interstate highways which took us through the heart of several large cities.
Four lanes of traffic (sometimes five) zipping along at 60 miles per hour or more (mostly more) require that all drivers stay alert and do the right thing to keep traffic flowing smoothly. In the St. Louis, Missouri area, we saw a huge, digital sign which flashed, “Don’t be the guy who camps in the left lane.” Apparently, there is no shortage of people who slow-poke in the left lane, impede the flow of traffic and basically break traffic laws. I know my husband and I encounter them on a weekly basis every time we travel to and from the Richmond area to take a loved one to the doctor.
Well, the message on that sign became stuck in my head, and I started wishing and hoping that our own state of Virginia would post some of those signs on 460 and I-81 as gentle reminders to the uninformed.
Lo and behold, several days ago, we were pleased to see a digital sign on 460 west close to the intersection of 604 in Bonsack with the same sentiment. Halleluiah! It is even more creative. “Camp in Virginia’s state parks, not the left lane.” Of course, I realize that taxpayers will have to foot the bill for a LOT of signs, because just one sign will not take care of this irritating problem. So along with the digital signs, perhaps our state legislators should increase the fine for cruising in the left lane from $100 to $300 or more. Enforcing the law would be beneficial too.
MARY GAYLE TUNSTALL
MONTVALE
