Any who doubt that the Myth of the Lost Cause is, in some quarters, still very much alive and well need only read John Cahoon's June 11 letter, "Lee will live on past the hate." Said myth holds fast to the following:
The good guys, from Jefferson on, sided with the states versus the ever-encroaching federal government.
When the Southern states felt sufficiently threatened by said encroachment, they attempted to honorably secede from a Union no longer sustainable to their interests.
Only in response to aggression from the North did Southerners resort to arms in defense of their homes and their way of life.
Slavery was but the pretext used by the North to justify its aggression. Despite having just been enshrined in its Constitution as the unshakable foundation of the new Confederate States of America, slavery was somehow "doomed anyway," not likely to last much longer.
The real heroes were the likes of Robert E. Lee who resigned from the Union "rather than be a party to tyranny." He was "not only a great general but a leading influence in reconciliation."
The real villains were the likes of Abraham Lincoln "whose orders to invade the Southern states were illegal on many counts." And from the motto of Virginia we all remember the fate of tyrants.
The real racists are the "ignorant lynch mobs" agitating today for the removal of monuments that justly honor the Confederacy and those who sacrificed their lives to preserve it. This agitation is but "a media aided diversionary stunt" and "cover up by the civil rights industry."
To doubt the above, we are assured, is to invite, and deserve, disdain, tantamount to that deserved by those still crying "Russian collusion" when such has been utterly disproven.
The only ones who "miss the obvious" are the "short-sighted pseudo historians and rabble mob members." What, for some still, could be clearer?
CHARLES FINN
FINCASTLE