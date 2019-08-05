The word for today is polarity. This means oppositional political poles, which resist each other. Look at a bar magnet and you don’t get that. With a bar magnet the positive attracts the negative magnetic pole. Sorta like sex. It’s that yin-yang thing. Opposites attract but not in American politics.
America’s divisive politics isn’t a situation of positive and negative attraction. It’s become a partisan conflict between factions who won’t budge an inch. They don’t trust compromise. This created a vacuum at the center of U.S. politics.
Those who don’t understand how Trump could be elected president need look no further than the political vacuum that emerged in the political center uniting nationalist identity and domestic economy in a political agenda that supported Trump’s election. Before the “Trump revolt” neither major political party found anything to fault in globalism. Even though 50% of the American middle class no longer exists and the prospects of our younger generation have declined for the first time in U.S. history.
It might never become a civil war, but lack of compromise was what did cause “The Civil War.” In the South, smoldering coals of bitterness still burn. The North won the war but failed to truly unite the nation. All it did was establish a centralized federal government almost nobody trusts today. 85% of Americans don’t trust the government. That’s a statistic fact. Wealthy special interest was the father of federalism and today special interest controls government. “One nation of the money, by the money and for the money.”
All around us we see government financed social engineering schemes that represent a federalist agenda bent upon limiting the Constitution and clearing the way for “socialism.” Many progressive liberals want to see socialism established. They work to limit free speech and gun ownership rights. This nation began with the Constitution and if it is lost, editing the Constitution will mark the end of it. “Losing America.”
F.M. DAVENPORT
FLOYD