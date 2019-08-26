Dylan Mabe's letter was published on June 28th ("Concern for neighbors") and the message was quite clear. We all need to look out for our neighbors, whether they be next door, in the next county or the next country. While the message us quite timely, Mabe didn't quite go far enough. Many of the neighbors of which he spoke are living alone as a widow, widower, divorcee or having been abandoned by family. (I personally saw a lot of the latter when working with a AAA agency that advocates for seniors.) Most of the people of whom I am speaking are lonely. They not only live alone - they go to church alone, watch TV alone and they eat alone, if they eat meals at all rather than just "graze' themselves through the day. It really is hard to cook for just one.
If your neighbor, your friend, your acquaintance happens to be in the category of aloneness, reach out to them. Invite them over for dinner. If you are having a family picnic or party - invite them to come along. Invite them out to eat. Then next month do it all again. When you check on your neighbor to see if they are okay, they will use the pat answer: "I'm fine". But more than likely, they aren't. Loneliness is bad for the heart. Your invitation will mean a great deal to them. Dropping off food is a nice thing to do but they will be alone when they eat that food. When you invite them the first time they may decline - so ask them again. Yes, we need to look out for our neighbors, locally and globally, but my Mother, the mentally, physically and emotionally charged Democrat, often used the phrase when speaking of 'foreign affairs', "Charity Begins At Home".
DORIS TURVEY
SALEM