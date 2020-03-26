Our voting system is terrible, and we can do better. The voting system where voters give a "yes" to only one candidate, and the candidate with the highest total wins, is known as Plurality Voting. Because only one "yes" can be given, voters must choose between effectively wasting their vote on a third party candidate or supporting the next best candidate. Third party candidates also serve to steal votes from the most similar of the main two candidates. With vote stealing in play, winning with 50% voted Against the winner. You can see how this chokes out anything other than the top two Democrats or Republicans. How do we fix this? First, by learning about the alternatives! How they work, their pros and cons.
I present: Approval Voting. In this system voters give a "yes" to every candidate they approve of, and the candidate with the highest vote total wins. It is a very simple modification to the current Plurality system. Because approving of multiple candidates is allowed, it more or less eliminates vote stealing. Want to support more than one candidate? Vote for each! Unfortunately, it is still possible for a candidate to win with less than 50% of the vote.
Now, you might be thinking: Does this violate "one person, one vote"? No, "One person, one vote" was actually in response to uneven voting power from unequal legislative districts (in Georgia I believe...?).
You may be thinking... Why change from Plurality? Unless you are 100% satisfied with the selection of candidates, then you stand to gain from a system in which more than just two candidates are viable. Approval Voting is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to non-plurality voting systems. But it serves as a great starting point due to its simplicity and similarity to Plurality. I encourage everyone to look into different voting methods to learn more.
BRIAN STEPHENSON
SALEM
