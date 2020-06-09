Our voting system is terrible and we can do better. In my last letter to the editor I explained the main issues with our current voting system (Plurality), and presented Approval voting as an alternative. Today I present: Ranked Choice Voting (RCV, and also known as Instant Runoff Voting). You may have heard of RCV as it was adopted by Maine for state and federal primary elections and there are multiple nonprofit groups pushing for its adoption.
How it works: Each voter ranks the candidates by order of preference. If no candidate has more than 50% of the top preference votes, the lowest tallying candidate is eliminated and the ballots are recounted skipping preferences for eliminated candidate(s). This process is repeated until a candidate has achieved more than 50% of the vote. RCV is better than Plurality due to voters being able to better express a preference for more than one candidate. This in theory helps third party candidates gain support, as voters can mark a R/D as a secondary preference, should their first lose. The 50% threshold ensures that the outcome better reflects voters' preferences. Spoilers are less likely than under Plurality, but still present. RCV's main issue: not* being monotonic. This means that increasing your rank for a candidate does *Not Always* increase that candidate's chance of winning. How is this possible? This is best demonstrated with an example: The 2009 Mayoral election of Burlington, Vermont. A very complete analysis of the results can be found here (see point 6): https://rangevoting.org/Burlington.html. Short explanation: if 753 candidates had ranked their favorite second, instead of first, their favorite would have won. This election is a prime example of unexpected consequences from RCV.
Why change from plurality? Unless you are 100% satisfied with the selection of candidates, then you stand to gain from a system in which more than just two candidates are viable. There are many other voting methods in existence. This letter is intended to make people aware of RCV and its advantages/disadvantages. I encourage everyone to look into different voting methods to learn more.
BRIAN STEPHENSON
SALEM
