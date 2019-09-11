If you are disturbed by the news about our climate crisis, make a choice. Choose to use less. Reduce your use of fossil fuels and the things that are made with them. That includes almost everything. It’s that simple and that hard. Everything we have and everything we do uses fossil fuels in one way or another and a lot of that use is for our comforts and convenience, not necessity. Therefore, there is a choice.

If you wish to be involved and learn more about what you can do, come out to the parking lot of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Roanoke between 4 and 6 p.m. on Friday, September 20 for our Global Climate Strike event https://globalclimatestrike.net/. Delegate Sam Rasoul, Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb and Councilwoman Djuna Osborne will speak. Local environmental and youth groups will also participate. This is important. Please show you care by showing up. If you have questions contact Bob Egbert at canyonlake76@gmail.com

BOB EGBERT

ROANOKE

