It starts as you leave Salem traveling east. As you pass Peters Creek Road on the Salem Turnpike or Shenandoah Avenue and most of the connecting roads of the two including the backside of the Old Roanoke Salem Plaza it rears its ugly head.
Litter upon litter, upon litter. “We” have been observing its growth for some time. The residents of both cities traveling this road should show more respect for the Roanoke Valley and take your trash home. The City of Roanoke should be ashamed that they have turned their heads to this problem and just let it accumulate.
BARRY L. SHELOR
SALEM
