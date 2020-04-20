House Majority Leader Charniele Herring of Alexandria and Senator Jennifer McClellan of Richmond want to remove from abortion laws what they call, according to them, the burden of a doctor visit where a pregnant woman would listen to a beating heart and view the disturbing picture of an incomplete human being. This is a powerful image and experience for many; bone of my bone, blood of my blood. No wonder the abortionists and their hand holders want it removed. And, oh yes, they mention judgment (by others).
One day, what a shock awaits the Herrings, the McClellans, the people they mislead and the abortionists. There absolutely is someone judging. His name is God. He alone creates life. You and I don‘t own one living soul, not even ourselves. And we will answer to Him for how we treat all the souls He has and will create.
Now, the news: from our perspective, bad. Ms. Herring, Ms. McClellan, Mrs. Jessup and you too, will one day stand in judgment before The Almighty God. There He will show all just what He thinks of those who have destroyed the innocent life or lives of those He has created.
There’s good news. God has proved His love for each soul He has created. He proved it by sending part of himself, Jesus His Son, born of a virgin here on earth. A perfect, sinless Jesus took all our bad deeds and thoughts of all time, with Him to His death on a cross. At that time He paid the sin debt owed by everyone, to a holy God.
And THE GREATEST NEWS: Jesus is coming back! For all the Charniels, Jennifers and Beverlys and any that believe in Him, repent of their sins and acknowledge Him as Lord and Savior of their lives.
Life is so precious. Take care of it.
BEVERLY JESSUP
ROANOKE
