How simple would it be to give someone life in prison with no chance of parole or better yet the death penalty to be carried out tomorrow morning. Think of the tens of thousands of dollars it would save the taxpayers. But they would rather come up with something so stupid like life in prison plus 419 years ("Fields sentenced to life plus 419 years on state charges in Charlottesville car attack," July 15 news story). Explain that! The Democrats must be involved somewhere because it's about as dumb as most everything else they do!!
BILL KOPCIAL
ROANOKE