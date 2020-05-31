Some people want the order to stay at home socializing to be lifted, but I'm not one of those people because I enjoy life and I am not willing to give up my life for no one and I'm sure a lot of older people feel the same way as I do.
I've earned the right to live. For people to go and protest about this knowing that older people are more at risk for the coronavirus and that some of us might die. Carrying signs saying my body, my right to work, maybe so, but not if it means risking other people's lives, you may have it and not even know it then, you could pass it on to someone else and they may be not as fortunate as you and get very, very sick or possibly die.
I do understand you need money, our President and some congressmen are sending out relief checks and unemployment benefits with a added on benefit too. We all need to be patient about this and help keep everyone safe, young and old.
And everyone has a right to protest.
MARGARET LOVE
BLACKSBURG
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.