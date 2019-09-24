Authoritarian inclined politicians insist that gun owners should have their Constitutional rights proscribed because despicable, hate filled racist murderers broke the law. Indeed, well intended thoughts and prayers are sadly not enough to avert another tragedy. Yet, neither is reactionary gun regulation. The specious claim that banning or limiting firearms will make the public and minorities safer is sophistry to the highest degree. After all, Jim Crow era laws favored gun control. Murderers and racial terrorists aren’t deterred by gun bans or gun free zones. They are predisposed by their malevolent nature to commit unspeakable horrors regardless of what laws are in place to thwart them. Moreover, since our borders are porous and unsecured thanks to fecklessly corrupt politicians, any firearms bans would be negated by the flow of illegal weapons emanating from the black market. RPGs, explosives and fully automatic weapons are smuggled right into our country through tunnels along our southern border. Arms bound to unidentified recipients undermine our national sovereignty and personal security.
Therefore, if semi-automatic weapons are permanently outlawed, citizens will still not be any safer from armed assailants, a mass shooter, terrorists or gang violence.
Law abiding citizens will just be left either outgunned or utterly defenseless.
Liberty is ultimately contingent upon the right to individual self-defense. Our freedoms are not defined or guaranteed by the vapid platitudes and false assurances of security uttered by our myopic political leaders.
If Australian or European inspired gun regulations are implemented domestically, then our cherished individual liberties will incrementally vanish. Imagine not being able to criticize the government or utter a politically incorrect statement without risking imprisonment or being fined for ill defined hate speech. More often than not, where firearms are limited, so too is personal liberty. Unfortunately, that reality reflects much of Europe today. Regardless, murders and mass terrorist attacks with smuggled weapons occur even with strict gun controls. Authoritarian regimes metastasize when their citizens are not permitted to defend themselves with ink or lead. Stalin and Mao succinctly proved this point and millions died as a result. Their examples do not bear repeating.
JONATHAN SEIDEL
ROANOKE
