The liberals have totally lost their minds. The left leaning media are calling the four female congresswomen "women of color." There is only one woman of color. Apparently if you have a dark tan or if you are not "classified" as a Caucasian you can be a person of color. The comments of these so called squad members are meant to stir the racial pot. In today's political environment, if you don't like someone or their comments, you label them a racist.
If you are a fan of this type of crap, tune into CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC, ABC or read The Roanoke Times. These so called news organizations spew this vile crap 24/7.
The speaker of the house needs to get the PEOPLE'S HOUSE back in the hands of the people and not in the hands of the radical four.
WAYNE AKERS
CHRISTIANSBURG