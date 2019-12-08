Re: Tom Taylor’s (October 24) misinformation ("Don't reward Democrats with votes")
Mr. Taylor wrote “After three years of false charges, character assassination, lies, wasted time and money, and divisive harm to the nation”--and a reasonable person could easily hold the conservatives responsible for all that! But, no, Taylor calls the Democrats to task…
He then lists half- or one-third-truths to support his position. He asserts, “Hasn’t Trump already given the Democrats an un-redacted transcript of the phone call in question?” No, the five-page document’s first page which clearly states that it is “A Memorandum of Telephone Conversation” and explains that with these words: “Caution: a memorandum of a Telephone Conversation (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion.” Add to that the time-line: 25 July 2019, 9:03-9:33 a.m. EDT. At a normal, conversational pace, those five pages take about 10 minutes to read. So, what happened to the other 20 minutes? We still don’t have the “un-redacted transcript” of which Taylor speaks.
The USA agreed to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia by supplying Ukraine with funding for anti-tank weaponry. Without such war materiel, more Ukrainians are likely to die in defense of their country--or lose their country! The Defense Department approved the deal, and Congress voted to fund the arrangement (an arrangement in our national [USA] interest). Trump defender Mulvaney argued that the American public should “get over” the notion that somehow the President of the United States should not have the power to withhold such funding until his political interests are served by an under-the-gun Ukraine. Pompeo on the phone? Great! Let him explain his understanding of the events of that day. After the President claimed that Mitch McConnell had said that the call in question was “innocent” and “perfect,” McConnell told the press that he had had no such conversation with the President. Somebody here isn’t telling the truth…
Liberals are willing to listen and learn from informed sources, but please, when making negative, inflammatory statements about other persons or groups, let’s all agree to stick to some fair and balanced things like facts.
RONALD E. GRAVATT
BUENA VISTA
